Cowboys reaching out to Kellen Moore could have unlikely, key influence
It wouldn't be a Dallas Cowboys offseason without a little drama. The franchise is now looking for a new head coach after former head coach Mike McCarthy and the team decided to part ways.
In no surprise the franchise has already made massive headlines with some of the names linked to the opening.
MORE: Cowboys HC candidate could help solve one of team's biggest issues
Deion Sanders, Jason Witten, and Kellen Moore, to name a few. However, when it comes to Moore, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has an unlikely influence as to why this could be the right move for the franchise.
According to Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones may not allow another offensive coach to slip through the cracks in this coaching cycle.
Once upon a time, the franchise allowed Sean Payton to walk away in a move that led to Payton having a dominant run with the New Orleans Saints.
Could the thought of Moore going elsewhere be the triggering idea that forces Jones to bring back his former offensive coordinator?
Hiring Moore shouldn't be that far-fetched of an idea. The now Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator spent four seasons as the OC in Dallas. He also played for the franchise for two seasons.
If Jones believes that Moore could be the next offensive guru on somebody else's sideline, then he's not going to allow the opportunity to get him in Dallas to pass by.
The coaching search is heating up, and it feels like an announcement on the next coach is still a long way away. However, the Cowboys may watch their future coach assist the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 RB free agents the Dallas Cowboys could target this offseason
Cowboys 3-round mock draft: Shocking but explosive pick made at No. 12
Dallas Cowboys pick fast-rising OL prospect in latest NFL Mock Draft
Is Robert Saleh really better than Mike McCarthy for Dallas Cowboys?
Jerry Jones ripped by NFL All-Pro for 'd*ck moves' in coaching search
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc