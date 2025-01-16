Dallas Cowboys head coaching tracker: Latest news & rumors
The Dallas Cowboys parted ways with Mike McCarthy as head coach on Monday, opening the door to constant speculation, rumors, and news surrounding who will be the team’s next leader.
So far, the Cowboys have been linked to several potential candidates, including former Cowboys' players like Deion Sanders, Jason Witten, and Kellen Moore, as well as experienced NFL head coaches such as Bill Belichick, Robert Saleh, and Leslie Frazier.
Despite the variety of backgrounds and experience levels among the candidates, no clear front-runner has emerged.
Here’s the latest news and rumors surrounding the Cowboys' head coaching search.
Dallas Cowboys head coaching updates and rumors:
The Dallas Cowboys have two interviews lined up for potential head coaching hires. The first is with former New York Jets head coach and current San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, who is set to interview on Saturday.
The second interview is with current Seattle Seahawks assistant and former Minnesota Vikings head coach Leslie Frazier, scheduled for Monday.
In addition, the Cowboys have put in a request to interview former Cowboys offensive coordinator and current Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, but they are still waiting for a response.
If the Eagles grant the interview request, it will likely take place in the coming days. Otherwise, the Cowboys will have to wait until the Eagles' season ends to speak with him.
Deion Sanders, who has been the most talked-about potential hire in the media for the Cowboys, has had phone conversations with Jerry Jones. However, there has yet to be an official interview scheduled for Coach Prime. It has been reported that Coach Prime is a "top candidate" for the job and it may be more realistic than fans realize. If the Cowboys want Deion Sanders as the next head coach all Jerry Jones needs to do is offer a contract.
The less likely of hires is Jason Witten who declined to comment on the Cowboys head coaching job and is more likely to be hired as an assistant than a head coach due to his lack of experience.
Then there's six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick, who has not been in talks with the Cowboys. However, it's been reported that Belichick would have been interested in the job had he known it would be available. Today, after it was reported that Belichick hasn't officially signed his contract with North Carolina, it possibly opens the door for the Cowboys to pursue him without the need to pay his $10 million buyout.
