Top NFL Draft prospects Cowboys fan should watch during NYE Bowl games
The Dallas Cowboys have just one game left on the schedule this season. The team will face off against the Washington Commanders in a finale that no one wishes was the end.
However, it is what it is. Now, the franchise has to look ahead to the future, which means it is now draft talk season.
To get fired up for the 2025 NFL Draft, Cowboys fans should check out some of the college football action on New Year's Eve.
MORE: Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Cowboys' shellacking from Philly
Here are some of the top prospects every fan should be watching on New Year's Eve.
Ashton Jeanty RB, Boise State
The one player on every Cowboys fan's wishlist is Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. Jeanty will meet Penn State in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. It should be an exciting test for someone that everyone in Dallas hopes is with the franchise next season.
Will Johnson CB, Michigan
The Cowboys are in desperate need of depth at cornerback next season, and Michigan cornerback Will Johnson could solve that issue. Michigan will meet Alabama in a rematch of last season's College Football Playoff semi-final. However, the stakes are a little lower this time.
Tyler Warren TE, Penn State
Sure, the Cowboys have Jake Ferguson at tight end. However, adding someone like Tyler Warren, if he is available, would be a no-brainer. Warren is an absolute unit with sure hands. I don't want to make this comparison, but I see a lot of Jason Witten in Warren.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 takeaways from Cowboys' embarrassing loss vs. Eagles
2 winners, 4 losers from Cowboys inexcusable loss to Eagles in Week 17
Cowboys projected to land enormous WR with 'matchup-wrecking potential'
Latest news on Dallas Cowboys, Mike McCarthy contract extension talks
Former Dallas Cowboys superstar named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc