Cowboy Roundup: Top-tier free agents to target, Best QB prospects
Happy Friday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We are wrapping up February at a good time. The NFL Scouting Combine is in full swing, the new league year is right around the corner, and the team is reportedly closing in on deals with some of its key players.
On-field workouts in Indy continue today, with more of the top NFL Draft prospects putting their skills on display.
The Cowboys seem to be on the right track thanks to the new coaching staff's mindset, so let's avoid the gloom and doom.
As we wait for the latest news surrounding America's Team, let's check out some of the latest news making waves on social media an around the web.
Top free agents to target
The Athletic takes a look at some of the A-tier free agents who the Cowboys could be selectively aggressive about, including a division rival.
NFL Draft QB prospects to watch
With the news that Dallas will be looking to draft a quarterback in this year's draft, The Cowboys Wire takes a look at some of the top prospects who could be in the cards.
Cowboys Quick Hits
Why 'Dream Target' RB is perfect for Cowboys offense coordinator Klayton Adams... Cowboys Brian Schottenheimer discusses potential Cooper Beebe move... Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer praises Osa Odighizuwa as contract talks heat up... Brian Schottenheimer discusses approach to rebuilding Cowboys' staff... Cowboys key free agent 'optimistic' he can return ahead of meeting with team... NFL draft prospect smiles over possibly joining Cowboys, brother in NFL... Cowboys met with Thorpe Award winning corner at NFL Combine... Cowboys meet with projected first-round All-American cornerback.