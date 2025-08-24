Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys officially get great news for 2025 season
The Dallas Cowboys have officially received the news the team has been waiting for. All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs has passed his physical and will now be activated from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
Diggs can now ramp up his preparations for the 2025-26 NFL regular season by returning for practice.
Of course, getting activated from the PUP list does not mean Diggs will suit up for Week One against the Philadelphia Eagles, but it does clear the path for an early return. Had Diggs remained on the PUP list, he would have been forced to sit out the first four weeks of the season.
Patrik Walker of the team's official website was first to report the news.
"Trevon Diggs has passed his physical and will now be moved to the Cowboys active roster ahead of the 53-man cutdown — from the PUP list," he wrote on X. "Still unclear if he will be ready for Week 1 vs. Eagles (ramp up is likely), but huge news."
The news comes less than 24 hours following a cryptic tweet from Diggs thanking God, which led to speculation about his PUP status.
Dallas has until 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 26, to widdle down to the 53-man roster, so we will have to see what implications to Diggs news has on players who would have been on the roster bubble.
But first, maybe the Cowboys can give Diggs his $500,000 back.
