Trevon Diggs' cryptic tweet has Cowboys fans optimistic about injury status
The Dallas Cowboys will be making some difficult decisions over the next few days as NFL teams begin dwindling their rosters to 53 players for the start of the 2025-26 regular season.
There are many ways to maneuver the cut down to your 53-man roster, and one key player in how things are constructed is All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs.
Diggs is currently on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. If he is not activated from the list, he will be forced to miss the first four weeks of the season and leave a roster spot open for someone on the bubble.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys final 53-man roster prediction following preseason finale
However, if he is cleared and activated, Diggs could be available as early as Week 2 or Week 3, or even the season opener if he is healthy enough to go. Diggs sent out a tweet on Saturday afternoon that had fans wondering whether he received good news about his injury status.
Those three words sparked conspiracies about everything from Diggs being activated from PUP to Micah Parsons landing his contract extension.
Both would be great news for the Cowboys on the field, but Diggs getting activated could be bad news for fringe roster guys.
MORE: 3 players Dallas Cowboys can't afford to leave off the 53-man roster
We will have to see what Diggs' message actually meant, but for now, there is some optimism that the star cornerback could return sooner rather than later to help out the wounded Dallas secondary.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
5 winners, 2 losers in Cowboys impressive NFL Preseason Week 3 win over Atlanta Falcons
Micah Parsons clears up confusion of training table saga during Cowboys’ preseason finale
All-UFL standout makes case for Cowboys 53-man roster spot in preseason finale
Brian Schottenheimer gives positive update on Cowboys rookie running back Jaydon Blue after injury vs. Falcons
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie