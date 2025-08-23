Brian Schottenheimer expects key star to be healthy enough for Cowboys' 53-man roster
The Dallas Cowboys' defensive backfield has been a hot topic of conversation throughout the NFL preseason, and that is continuing as the team prepares to cut down to its 53-man roster.
Players like All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, third-round 2025 NFL draft pick Shavon Revel, and the oft-injured Caelen Carson could all start the season on either the physically unable to perform (PUP) or non-football injury (NFI) lists.
Either designation would require players to miss the first month of the regular season, opening up roster spots for some who are on the bubble.
However, it looks like Diggs may take up one of those spots and start the year on the active roster even if he's unable to play in Week 1.
Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer shared his thoughts on Diggs following the conclusion of Dallas' preseason schedule, and shared some good news for the state of the backfield.
While Diggs may not play in Week 1, there is belief he could return to practice this week and be healthy enough for a Week 2 or Week 3 debut.
"Brian Schottenheimer said he believes Trevon Diggs will be on the 53-man roster to start the season, not PUP," ESPN's Todd Archer wrote on X. "... hopes to see Diggs do something this week in practice."
Getting Diggs back on the field near the start of the season would be key for a secondary that has struggled throughout the preseason. The bad news? It means a player on the roster bubble who is a fan-favorite could lose out on a spot. We'll just have to wait and see.
