Tyler Smith ready to be best version of himself as Cowboys prepare for 2025 season
One of the greatest players ever to wear a Dallas Cowboys uniform decided to call it a career after the 2024 season.
Guard Zack Martin played 11 seasons for the Cowboys and was one of the best linemen in the entire league while doing it.
However, the team has to turn the page going into the 2025 season. There is a lot of young talent on the offensive line, including Tyler Smith.
Smith is entering his fourth season in the league, coming off of his second straight Pro Bowl selection. During a media session at the OL Mastermind's Summit, Smith talked about becoming the best version of himself this offseason.
Smith mentioned that he could get better in every facet of his game this summer, which he stated is something he tries to stress every offseason.
The Pro Bowl guard also mentioned some advice he received from Martin before his retirement earlier in the offseason; it was to always be an ascending player.
Taking advice from a future hall of famer is never a bad idea, and for Smith, he has now become the leader of this young unit.
The Cowboys' offensive line has the potential to quickly rise among the elite of the league. It starts with Smith's leadership heading into the 2025 training camp.
