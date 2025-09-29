Cowboys make improbable rally with strip-sack, George Pickens TD to take lead
The Dallas Cowboys started flat against the Green Bay Packers, with a blowout feeling imminent.
Their defense was struggling to stop the Packers, and their offense looked lost. Then, Juanyeh Thomas blocked an extra point, and Markquese Bell ran it back for a two-point conversion.
That made it a 13-2 game, but it also woke the Cowboys up. They were able to move the ball downfield and cut the lead to 13-9, but then had an improbable rally led by Justin Houston.
Houston recorded a strip-sack on Jordan Love with just 21 seconds left in the half. He recovered the fumble as well, giving his offense the ball at the 15-yard line.
Dallas took the field and needed just one play to take the lead back as Dak Prescott found George Pickens in the end zone for a touchdown, making it 16-13 at the half.
It was the second big play for Pickens, who is filling in as the No. 1 wide receiver for an injured CeeDee Lamb. Earlier in the second quarter, Pickens made an unbelievable 27-yard catch on the sideline in double coverage, giving his team the ball on the one-yard line.
That set up their first touchdown while proving he's starting to find his place with his new team.
