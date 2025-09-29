How the Dallas Cowboys' offensive line performed against Micah Parsons
The Dallas Cowboys welcomed the Green Bay Packers to AT&T Stadium on Sunday night to wrap up a busy day in Week 4 of the 2025-26 NFL season. The game featured the highly anticipated return of Micah Parsons, who was traded at the end of the preseason.
Entering Sunday night's primetime showdown, the Cowboys' offensive line was without two starters -- center Cooper Beebe and right guard Tyler Booker -- so the unit was forced to reshuffle the deck.
During the game, starting left tackle Tyler Guyton was forced out of action with a concussion, so the line took yet another hit.
But, how did that impact the offensive line's performance against Parsons? While the offensive line may have held Parsons without a sack until overtime, was still able to account for eight pressures and had a 34.5 percent pass rush win rate.
Parsons was getting consistent pressure throughout the night, which makes Prescott's performance even more impressive.
Prescott completed an impressive 31-of-40 passes for the second straight week, this time throwing for 319 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. He had a QBR of 94.4.
While Parsons lone sack of the game didn't come until the end of overtime in the 40-40 tie, it was one of the most impactful defensive plays of the game. Had Parsons not been able to chase Prescott down from behind, Prescott had a clear path to the endzone. By making the touchdown saving tackle, Parsons kept the Packers within three points, and the team kicked the game-tying field goal a few moments later.
It's no surprise that Parsons made a play that changed the course of the game, because that's something he consistently was able to do throughout his Cowboys career.
