Cowboy Roundup: Under-the-radar RB making waves in camp, Overlooked rookie
Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We are approximately 48 hours away from the first NFL preseason game of the Brian Schottenheimer era as the team runs it back against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Saturday night.
We won't see much of the team's star players, which has been the case for the past few years, but we will get to learn a little bit more about some of the team's up-and-coming players.
For players like second-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku, who did not sign his rookie deal until right before the start of training camp, it will be an opportunity for him to let loose and make contact with the quarterback.
While we wait to see what the next few days will bring to the Cowboys, let's check out some of the headliens making waves online and around social media that we may have missed.
Under-the-radar RB making waves in camp
The Cowboys Wire takes a look at the noise rookie running back Phil Mafah has been making during training camp and whether it's legitimate or the coaching staff blowing smoke.
Overlooked rookie
InsideTheStar.com takes a deep dive into why everyone is overlooking rookie defensive lineman Jay Toia, who has been making an immediate impact in his first training camp at a major area of need.
"Toia, who flew under the radar in national draft discussions, now has a chance to seize a starting role on a Cowboys defensive line that desperately needs help in the middle. Based on his college film, statistical output, and physical traits, Toia may be the upgrade the Cowboys need at the nose."
Cowboys Quick Hits
