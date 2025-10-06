Updated 2026 NFL Draft order following Cowboys' huge Week 5 win
Another week of the 2025-26 NFL regular season is in the books, with the Dallas Cowboys coming away with a huge win over the New York Jets.
It was the team's most impressive game of the season, with the Cowboys impressing on both sides of the ball en route to a 37-22 win.
The Cowboys now sit at 2-2-1 to start the year.
While one month of the season is in the rear-view mirror, some teams have nothing to look forward to outside of the 2026 NFL Draft in the spring. For the Cowboys, it should be interesting to see how things play out with two first-round picks.
If the draft were to be held today, the Cowboys would own a top-15 and top-25 pick.
The No. 1 overall pick would belong to the Jets, while the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens would round out the top three.
A full look at the current 2026 NFL Draft order as we prepare for the holidays can be seen below.
Updated 2026 NFL Draft order following Sunday's Week 5 games
- New York Jets (0-5)
- Cleveland (1-4)
- Baltimore (1-4)
- Miami (1-4)
- New Orleans (1-4)
- Las Vegas (1-4)
- Tennessee (1-4)
- New York Giants (1-4)
- Cincinnati (2-3)
- Carolina (2-3)
- Houston (2-3)
- Arizona (2-3)
- Dallas (2-2-1)
- Los Angeles Rams (via Atlanta - 2-2)
- Kansas City (2-2)
- Chicago (2-2)
- Washington (3-2)
- Los Angeles Rams (3-2)
- New England (3-2)
- Denver (3-2)
- Los Angeles Chargers (3-2)
- Minnesota (3-2)
- Seattle (3-2)
- Dallas (via Green Bay - 2-1-1)
- Pittsburgh (3-1)
- Cleveland (via Jacksonville - 3-1)
- Tampa Bay (4-1)
- Detroit (4-1)
- Buffalo (4-1)
- San Francisco (4-1)
- Indianapolis (4-1)
- Philadelphia (4-1)
The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.
