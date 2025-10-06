NFC East power rankings Week 6: Cowboys gain ground with big win, Eagles loss
Week 5 was a challenge for the Dallas Cowboys, who were down four starting offensive linemen. They were facing a New York Jets team that hadn't won a game this season, but there were still concerns due to the number of backups protecting Dak Prescott.
The line held up as Prescott threw for 237 yards with four touchdowns, while being sacked just once. The ground game was solid as well, with 180 total yards, 135 of which were courtesy of Javonte Williams.
MORE: Cowboys’ unheralded duo just did what many team legends never could
While Dallas won, the Philadelphia Eagles finally suffered a loss, dropping their record to 3-1. With all the action behind us, let's see how the NFC East power rankings look heading into Week 6.
4. New York Giants (1-4)
Last week, the Giants found a spark in Jaxson Dart, who won his first start. New York knocked off the Los Angeles Chargers, who were undefeated, and looked to make it two in a row, facing the winless New Orleans Saints.
That's not what happened as New Orleans won 26-14 while Dart had two interceptions and the offense lost three fumbles. One of those was an 86-yard fumble recovery that sealed the game. New York is now 1-4 and could contend for the top pick in the next NFL draft.
3. Dallas Cowboys (2-2-1)
At 2-2-1, the Cowboys suddenly have some confidence. They knocked off the Jets 37-22, but 16 of the Jets' points came in garbage time. When it mattered, their defense was making plays, including racking up five sacks.
MORE: Cowboys stockpile defensive playmakers in 4-round 2026 NFL mock draft
The offense continued to roll as well, even without CeeDee Lamb and nearly every offensive lineman. They're still third in the East, but if their defense can use this game to build some momentum, they could threaten for the No. 2 spot.
2. Washington Commanders (3-2)
It was a breakout game for Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who had 111 yards and two touchdowns on just 14 rushing attempts for Washington in Week 5. That helped them overcome a 10-0 first-quarter deficit against the Los Angeles Chargers, winning 27-10.
Washington is now 3-2, and a half-game ahead of the Cowboys. They travel to Dallas in two weeks, which will tell us a lot about both teams' chances of competing in the NFC East.
1. Philadelphia Eagles (3-1)
Philadelphia is still atop the division, but there are cracks in the armor.
Before the game, there were reports that A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith were frustrated with the offense. On Sunday, they weren't much better as they had just 17 points and managed 45 yards on 11 attempts.
That led to a 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos, who scored 18 unanswered points in the final quarter to steal the win. Now, the Eagles have a short turnaround and will face the Giants on Thursday Night Football.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys mock draft lands team 'giant & disruptive DT,' elite cover corner
Jerry Jones gives Cowboys fans reason to remain optimistic about 2025 season
Cowboys predicted to add impact pass-rusher, ball hawk cornerback in NFL mock draft
PHOTOS: Meet Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie