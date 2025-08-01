Cowboys Country

CeeDee Lamb reacts to Micah Parsons' trade request after Cowboys' fumble

Dallas Cowboys superstar CeeDee Lamb immediately shared his thoughts on Micah Parsons' trade request from the team, which came after Jerry Jones tried playing hardball.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb sits on the bench before the start of the game against the Los Angeles Rams
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb sits on the bench before the start of the game against the Los Angeles Rams / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
If you play with the bull, you get the horns. If you play with The Lion, you get mauled. If you play with Micah Parsons, you played yourself. Congratulations, Dallas Cowboys.

After Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones tried playing hardball in negotiations with the Cowboys' superstar defender, Parsons put the ultimate pressure on the team by formally requesting a trade and making it known to the public.

Not only did Parsons request a trade, he was very stern and deliberate with his wording. He made it very clear that Jerry and Stephen are the reason things got to this point.

"I no longer want to be here. I no longer want to be held to close-door negotiations without my agent present. I no longer want shots taken at me for getting injured while laying it on the line for the organization, our fans, and my teammates," Parsons said. "I no longer want narratives created and spread to the media about me.”

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons meets with owner Jerry Jones before the NFC Wild Card against the San Francisco 49ers
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons meets with owner Jerry Jones before the NFC Wild Card against the San Francisco 49ers / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The ball is now in Jerry's court.

No one believes that the Cowboys will trade Parsons. The team may have fumbled negotiations, but they won't fumble the future by shipping away a generational talent. Parsons also has the full backing of his teammates, and you don't want to lose an entire locker room.

Following news of Parsons' trade request, star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb let his thoughts be known and in his own way said, "Jerry, pay the man."

Lamb sent out a message on X that read, "Never fails dawg. Just pay the man, what you owe em. No need for the extra curricular."

Cowboys Nation would agree, CeeDee.

Let's hope that Micah's move forces Jones to quit dragging his feet and finally open the checkbook. Because the team can ill-afford to have this distraction drag on into the regular season.

Josh Sanchez
