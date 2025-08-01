CeeDee Lamb reacts to Micah Parsons' trade request after Cowboys' fumble
If you play with the bull, you get the horns. If you play with The Lion, you get mauled. If you play with Micah Parsons, you played yourself. Congratulations, Dallas Cowboys.
After Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones tried playing hardball in negotiations with the Cowboys' superstar defender, Parsons put the ultimate pressure on the team by formally requesting a trade and making it known to the public.
Not only did Parsons request a trade, he was very stern and deliberate with his wording. He made it very clear that Jerry and Stephen are the reason things got to this point.
MORE: Latest news on Micah Parsons' contract extension shows petty reason for hold-up
"I no longer want to be here. I no longer want to be held to close-door negotiations without my agent present. I no longer want shots taken at me for getting injured while laying it on the line for the organization, our fans, and my teammates," Parsons said. "I no longer want narratives created and spread to the media about me.”
The ball is now in Jerry's court.
No one believes that the Cowboys will trade Parsons. The team may have fumbled negotiations, but they won't fumble the future by shipping away a generational talent. Parsons also has the full backing of his teammates, and you don't want to lose an entire locker room.
MORE: Cowboys stars continue rallying behind Micah Parsons amid contract fiasco
Following news of Parsons' trade request, star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb let his thoughts be known and in his own way said, "Jerry, pay the man."
Lamb sent out a message on X that read, "Never fails dawg. Just pay the man, what you owe em. No need for the extra curricular."
Cowboys Nation would agree, CeeDee.
Let's hope that Micah's move forces Jones to quit dragging his feet and finally open the checkbook. Because the team can ill-afford to have this distraction drag on into the regular season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Best videos & highlights from Cowboys' training camp practice on Day 8
Cowboys injury report at halfway point of 2025 training camp in Oxnard
Dak Prescott utilizes every offensive weapon in impressive Day 8 practice
Dallas Cowboys' salary cap space entering 2025 NFL preseason
Brian Schottenheimer doesn't care to hurt feelings, only championships
Meet Jada Mclean: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc