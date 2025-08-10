Joe Milton injury update: Latest on Cowboys QB from Brian Schottenheimer
The NFL preseason debut for Brian Schottenheimer as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys did not go as planned.
Dallas' offense struggled, the Los Angeles Rams took advantage of the glaring weaknesses everyone knew the team's defense had, and quarterback Joe Milton III left the game early with an elbow injury.
The Cowboys ultimately lost the game, 31-21.
After the game, many people were concerned with the health of Milton, who the team acquired in an offseason trade with the New England Patriots. Milton was expected to be the primary backup to Dak Prescott and get extended playing time in the preseason.
Luckily, Schottenheimer addressed the media and did not seem concerned about the injury.
"Brian Schottenheimer says Joe Milton got hit in the elbow, which caused him to leave early," Tommy Yarrish of the team's official website said. "Doesn’t sound too concerned about the injury, may be some bruising."
Schottenheimer added, "He should be alright."
Milton finished the game 17-of-29 for 143 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He added five carries for 22 yards. Hopefully, Milton can quickly bounce back and return to the field in time for the team's Week 2 preseason showdown against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, August 16, at home.
