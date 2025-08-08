Viral Trevon Diggs, Stephen Jones photo gets brilliant reactions from Cowboys fans
The Dallas Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, California, rolls on, with the team's first game of the NFL preseason on the horizon. In approximately 24 hours, the team will face the Los Angeles Rams after facing them in a joint practice earlier this month.
While star cornerback Trevon Diggs will not be suiting up for the game, he has been an observer at practice despite getting publicly bashed by Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones through comments made to the media.
Some were worried that there was a fractured relationship between Diggs and the front office amid the beef, but it looks like things may be squashed after a viral photo from Thursday's practice.
Jon Machota of The Athletic shared a photo of Diggs and Stephen Jones dapping it up on the field which led to some brilliant responses from the fans.
Some were hopeful that Diggs was being informed about a deal with Micah Parsons, with a fan joking,
"We just paid your boy Micah, ready for both of y’all to continue to lead this Defense!!"
Former wide receiver turned commentator Jesse Holley joked, "Awwwwww We Are All Making Up!!!!!
Stephen Saw The Current DBs Practice Against The Rams & It Like 'Ah Hell, Let Me Apologize & Make Sure He’s Right Cuz We Need Him At Least For The Next 17weeks!'"
The jokes kept coming: "Ya know my daddy didn’t mean those things he was saying about you and Micah right?"
Hopefully this is a sign of the front office coming back around on the tone they've taken with some of the team's star players in the media and chemistry can start back on the right trajectory. It'd benefit everyone in the long run.
