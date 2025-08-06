Cowboys Country

Trevon Diggs showing extra value for Cowboys prior to return from injury

Trevon Diggs is working on making his way back to the field, but the former All-Pro is also taking on another new role for the Dallas Cowboys during preseason.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and cornerback Trevon Diggs.
Dallas Cowboys fans are tired of hearing about it, but last season was derailed by the team suffering so many injuries.

Injuries are still impacting the team as starting left tackle Tyler Guyton suffered a bone fracture earlier in camp that could cost him the start of the regular season.

Another player who is working on a comeback is former All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs.

Diggs is coming off a second straight season that was robbed by injury.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs leaves the field after an injury during the fourth quarter against the New York Giant
The Cowboys are hoping the two-time Pro-Bowler can become the player he once was. According to Patrik Walker of the official Cowboys website, Diggs is doing more than just rehabbing to get back on the field.

Walker shared on his X account that Diggs can be seen at practice talking with 2025 third-round selection, cornerback Shavon Revel.

Revel is also rehabbing from an injury he suffered in his final college season with East Carolina. Having a veteran presence like Diggs willing to help with a young talent shows the maturity the franchise desperately needs.

No NFL team is ever going to be 100% healthy when a season begins. But it is good to know that the team is still learning and willing to teach even when they can't be on the field as a healthy participant.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs takes the field to play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Published
