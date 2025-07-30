Trevon Diggs sends cryptic tweet after latest spat with front office
The Dallas Cowboys front office has been playing a dangerous game by publicly criticizing star players at the beginning of training camp in Oxnard, California.
Both Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs have been targets of owner/general manager Jerry Jones and nepo-EVP Stephen Jones, while Dak Prescott also caught a stray from Jerry for getting injured.
Publicly calling out your star players has never been the best decision, because it makes things personal and causes relationships to sour. That may be the case with Diggs, who appears to have had enough of the public call-outs after firing off a cryptic tweet.
After comments from Stephen Jones on 105.3 The Fan on Diggs' decision to rehab away from the team, which cost him $500,000, Diggs shared a simple message on X.
Diggs appears to be calling Jones out and disagreeing that he would be further along in his rehab if he was with the team.
Following Wednesday's practice, Diggs was asked if he wanted to elaborate on his "cap" message, but he had nothing else to add, according to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.
Having the public back-and-forths is good for no one, but it's easy to understand Diggs' frustration.
He did what he thought was best for his body, and the team disagreed. However, when you start putting him on blast and questioning his leadership, things are toeing the line and personal feelings are going to get involved. Let's hope the two sides can repair the relationship, because the last thing Dallas needs is one of their star players at odds with the front office.
