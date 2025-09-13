Which Dallas Cowboys star should be next to sign lucrative extension?
The Dallas Cowboys are putting their salary cap space to full use.
After trading Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, they were able to extend DaRon Bland and Tyler Smith. They tied up $180 million in salary on those two players alone, but they're not the only ones who landed new deals this year.
Team owner and general manager Jerry Jones agreed to terms with defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa before the start of free agency. He also gave extensions to receiver/returner KaVontae Turpin, fullback Hunter Luepke and tight end Jake Ferguson.
This sudden trend of getting ahead of free agency is like a breath of fresh air, and they might not be done. Dallas has several other players set for free agency and could look to continue locking up their core players.
Which player should the Cowboys extend next?
The top two platers set for free agency are wide receiver George Pickens and kicker Brandon Aubrey. Initially, Pickens seems like the player who should be extended since he plays a skill position and is going to be an unrestricted free agent.
Aubrey, however, is going to be a restricted free agent. While that gives Dallas more security, he's still the player they should extend first.
Now in his third season, Aubrey has connected on 78-of-87 field goals and is 25-of-28 from 50-plus yards. Kickers might not typically land lucrative deals, but Aubrey is far from typical. He's a weapon who has bailed the offense out multiple times.
For that reason, he should be the player Jones sits down with next.
