Watch Micah Parsons ask Tom Brady for autographed jersey during Fanatics Fest

All Micah Parsons wanted during Fanatics Fest was an autographed Tom Brady jersey, which he would proudly put on display in his home.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons reacts after recording a sack during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons reacts after recording a sack during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Micah Parsons was one of several players on hand representing the Dallas Cowboys during Fanatics Fest in New York this past weekend. Parsons even walked around in a vintage Emmitt Smith jersey, showing love for the players who paved the way for today's stars.

While he might have been rocking the Smith throwback, there was another jersey on his mind as well. Parsons wanted to add an autographed Tom Brady jersey to his collection and was seen asking the seven-time Super Bowl winner to make it happen.

Brady quickly turned to someone from his entourage and asked if they have ever taken care of Parsons.

"Have we signed one for Micah and sent one his way? A jersey?" Brady asked in a video posted to X by the NFL. A representative from Brady's team responded jokingly, "Like five of them."

"No, you're lying," Parsons said. "I've never gotten a jersey. I wouldn't lie to you. I called you out last year about it. I never got one. I just want a jersey, bro," Parsons added. "Put it in my house." 

In the end, Brady promised to get one sent his way, and Parsons promised to share a video of him opening and displaying the jersey.

Just about any sports fan would be thrilled to have Brady's jersey on the wall, but it would hold a special place for Parsons. The superstar pass-rusher made his NFL debut in 2021 against Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was also on the field for Brady's final game, which was a playoff win for the Cowboys following the 2022 season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady drops back to pass against the Dallas Cowboys
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady drops back to pass against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half during the wild-card game at Raymond James Stadium. / Kim Klement-Imagn Images

