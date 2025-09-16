Week 3 NFL power rankings roundup: Cowboys aren’t seen as playoff contenders
The Dallas Cowboys improved to 1-1 on the season and avoided their first 0-2 start since 2010 with an overtime win against the New York Giants.
Despite securing the win, there are a lot of questions this team has to answer, especially on defense.
MORE: Updated 2026 NFL Draft order for Dallas Cowboys after thrilling Week 2 OT win
That’s why they find themselves in the bottom half of NFL power rankings. Here’s a collection of those rankings, which shows Dallas isn’t seen as a playoff threat by the experts.
Connor Orr, SI.com: No. 19
The Cowboys moved up from No. 24 to 19 in SI.com’s rankings with Connor Orr saying the team seems to be all-in with Brian Schottenheimer.
”I couldn’t help but watch Brian Schottenheimer conduct his post-game festivities and see a team that has a lot more affinity for him as a coach than the lot of us. That feeling—and wins like these—can be powerful.”
ESPN: No. 19
Dallas was stagnant in ESPN’s rankings, staying at No. 19 for the second week in a row. In his write-up, Todd Archer highlights Dak Prescott’s ability to move the ball with his legs returning.
”Prescott doesn't run the way he did his first few years or certainly before he suffered a dislocated and fractured ankle in 2020, but he has shown he can move around this season.” - Todd Archer
Pete Prisco, CBS: No. 20
Despite the win against the Giants, Prisco dropped Dallas four spots to No. 20. Their defense is a major concern, so it’s difficult to say his concerns are invalid.
Bleacher Report: No. 21
The Cowboys dropped two spots with Bleacher Report, again due to their defense.
“With plenty of offensive potential—and a reliable kicker in Brandon Aubrey—the Cowboys should be in a lot of games this season. With a defense even worse than last year's, however, Dallas doesn't look like a legitimate playoff threat.” - Kristopher Knox
Nate Davis, USA Today: No. 21
Nate Davis moved Dallas up from No. 23 to 21, citing Javonte Williams’ performance as a reason for hope.
”How about RB Javonte Williams' resurgence in Big D? Tied for the league lead with three rushing TDs, he'll match his career high with the next one.” — Davis
