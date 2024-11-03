Cowboy Roundup: Week 9 Madden simulation; Why Dak is predictable
Happy Sunday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Today is the day that the team returns to the field with the hope of getting back on the right track.
It's game day in the Dirty South with the Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons set to face off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET, with Adam Amin and Greg Olsen on the call and Pam Oliver reporting from the sideline.
We know Dallas is again short-handed with Micah Parsons and DaRon Bland officially ruled out. Fellow All-Pro Trevon Diggs will be a game-time decision.
On offense, Ezekiel Elliott will be a healthy scratch, so the backfield will have another new look.
While we wait for kickoff, let's check out some of the headlines making waves on social media entering Sunday's Week 9 slate of games. Indulge.
Madden 25 Week 9 simulation
The weekly Madden NFL 25 simulation from Blogging the Boys is back and this time it is good news for the Cowboys. While the game ends in dramatic fashion, it is Brandon Aubrey who plays the hero role in the game's final seconds, according to EA Sports.
Why Dak Prescott is predictable
Dak Prescott has struggled with ill-timed interceptions this season that have crippled the Cowboys offense, but what is leading to defenses jumping his routes? The Cowboys Wire takes a look at what has been making Dak so predictable this season.
