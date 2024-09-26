What happens if Cowboys lose to New York Giants on Thursday night?
The Dallas Cowboys are heading into MetLife Stadium to face the New York Giants in a battle of 1-2 teams in primetime on Thursday Night Football airing on Prime Video.
Dallas is favored to win, but if they lose and fall to 1-3, it would be time to ring the alarm bells.
What steps should the organization consider moving forward if the Cowboys drop three straight games?
Prioritize a High Draft Pick Rather than Mediocrity
If the Cowboys fall to 1-3, it may be time to prioritize building the best possible team for 2025 rather than striving for a mediocre finish this year. Travis Hunter is a top prospect who could very well be the No. 1 pick in the draft.
If the Cowboys find themselves in a position to draft Hunter, he could bring an exciting jolt to the team, whether playing on offense or defense.
If Hunter is out of reach, the Cowboys should consider trading back with a quarterback-needy team to accumulate extra picks. This strategy would provide valuable assets to strengthen the roster for the future at a low cost.
Start Looking for a New Head Coach
The Cowboys certainly have the talent to be a clear contender each year, yet they can't seem to beat playoff teams. With a 1-3 record and playoff chances diminishing, the Cowboys can say goodbye to the two Mike's on the coaching staff.
Jerry Jones and the front office should be looking for a new coach, even if the Cowboys win tonight. Mike McDaniel could be on the hot seat, and it's important to remember that Bill Belichick has won Super Bowls with less talent than the current Cowboys roster. A change in leadership could help maximize the team’s potential and set them up for success in 2025.
Both would be strong candidates to replace Mike McCarthy, but the Cowboys should also evaluate some of the up-and-coming young coaching talents currently in college football.
Free agency decisions
DeMarcus Lawrence, Zack Martin, Brandin Cooks, Brandon Aubrey, and Osa Odighizuwa will all be free agents in 2025. Aubrey and Odighizuwa are the only players the Cowboys should consider paying top dollar for. Zack Martin and DeMarcus Lawrence as good as they are, have already received multiple big paydays and where has that gotten the Cowboys?
Martin and Lawrence undoubtedly make Dallas better, but unless they are willing to take pay cuts or sign one-year deals, they shouldn't be part of the Cowboys' long-term plans. With young talent on the team likely to demand big contracts in the future, it’s essential to use cap space wisely.
Brandin Cooks has struggled to create separation this season, and unless he’s willing to accept a league-minimum contract, he certainly isn't worth the Cowboys' investment moving forward, either.
