Where Cowboys' shockingly young roster ranks by age among all 32 NFL teams
The NFL roster cut deadline has passed, and teams around the league have set their initial 53-man rosters for the upcoming regular season. The Dallas Cowboys had some very difficult decisions to make throughout the day, but there seemed to be a common theme.
Dallas appeared to favor younger players who have shown flashes throughout training camp and the preseason, which is reflected in a big day when you stack the team up against the rest of the league.
Philly Voice ranked every NFL team by age, and the Cowboys check in with the league's third-youngest roster with an average age of 25.74 years old.
Dallas sits behind the Green Bay Packers (25.23) and Philadelphia Eagles (25.49), while the Cincinnati Bengals (25.77) and Seattle Seahawks (25.77) round out the five youngest squads.
First-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer will have his hands full making sure his young team can remain disciplined and avoid self-inflicted wounds throughout the season.
A full look at the 15 youngest rosters in the NFL can be seen below, with the full list of 32 available on the Philly Voice.
Ranking NFL rosters from youngest to oldest
- Packers: 25.23
- Eagles: 25.49
- Cowboys: 25.74
- Bengals: 25.77
- Seahawks: 25.77
- Jets: 25.81
- Chargers: 25.91
- Chiefs: 25.92
- Dolphins: 26.00
- Jaguars: 26.04
- Patriots: 26.08
- Raiders: 26.11
- Ravens: 26.13
- Browns: 26.15
- Cardinals: 26.19
Let's see how the young 'Boys can perform what it comes time to shine under the bright lights.
