Dallas Cowboys practice squad news tracker 2025: Players returning, new faces
The Dallas Cowboys are back at The Star to begin preparations for Week 1 of the 2025-26 NFL season later this week, which will take the team to the City of Brotherly Love, where they will face off against the division rival, Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
Ahead of the season opener, it has been a busy week full of major decisions for the team, as they whittled the roster down to 53 men on Tuesday, making some very difficult roster cuts.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys initial 53-man roster set for 2025 NFL season
Now that the initial 53-man roster is set, it's time to see who will make up the practice squad for 2025.
There are several players who were released during roster cutdowns who could be making their way back to Dallas, while the Cowboys could also look to bring in some new faces.
While we wait to see who got the call for the initial 2025 Dallas Cowboys practice squad, let's take a look at the latest buzz and rumors as we wait to see which players pass through the waiver wire.
MORE: Micah Parsons, Packers trade rumor persists online, laughed off by family member
2025 Dallas Cowboys practice squad news & rumors tracker
Waiver wire requests will be processed at 12:00 p.m. ET. If a player passes through waivers, he is then free to sign with any team and join their practice squad. This post will be updated with the latest practice squad news as it becomes available.
