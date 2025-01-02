Where does CeeDee Lamb rank among the NFC WRs selected to 2025 Pro Bowl?
It was not the ideal season for the Dallas Cowboys or the fanbase. The Cowboys will miss out on the postseason for the first time since 2020.
The season may have not turned out the way anyone had hoped, but there are still some positives to be taken from it.
For example, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been selected for the 2025 Pro Bowl. Even with a season-ending injury, Lamb stacks up well against the other nominees.
Here is where Lamb ranks among other NFC Pro Bowl wide receivers.
Receiving Yards
1. Justin Jefferson 1,470
2. CeeDee Lamb 1,194
3. Amon-Ra St. Brown 1,186
10. Terry McLaurin 1,034
Touchdowns
1. Terry McLaurin & Amon-Ra St. Brown 12
4. Justin Jefferson 10
18. CeeDee Lamb 6
Lamb will miss the final game of the season after playing through a shoulder injury that has now sidelined him. However, in just 15 games, Lamb put together a Pro Bowl season that couldn't be denied.
Excuses can be made for how this season unfolded for the Cowboys. However, Lamb made no excuses, played through the pain, and is now being rewarded with his fourth Pro Bowl selection.
