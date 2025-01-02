Cowboys Country

Where does CeeDee Lamb rank among the NFC WRs selected to 2025 Pro Bowl?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lam was selected for the 2025 Pro Bowl. Even with an injury, lamb still has some of the best numbers in the NFC.

Tyler Reed

Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

It was not the ideal season for the Dallas Cowboys or the fanbase. The Cowboys will miss out on the postseason for the first time since 2020.

The season may have not turned out the way anyone had hoped, but there are still some positives to be taken from it.

For example, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been selected for the 2025 Pro Bowl. Even with a season-ending injury, Lamb stacks up well against the other nominees.

MORE: Mike McCarthy wants to 'finish the race' not interested in talking losing record

Here is where Lamb ranks among other NFC Pro Bowl wide receivers.

CeeDee Lam
Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Receiving Yards

1. Justin Jefferson 1,470
2. CeeDee Lamb 1,194
3. Amon-Ra St. Brown 1,186
10. Terry McLaurin 1,034

Justin Jefferso
Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Touchdowns

1. Terry McLaurin & Amon-Ra St. Brown 12
4. Justin Jefferson 10
18. CeeDee Lamb 6

CeeDee Lam
Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Lamb will miss the final game of the season after playing through a shoulder injury that has now sidelined him. However, in just 15 games, Lamb put together a Pro Bowl season that couldn't be denied.

Excuses can be made for how this season unfolded for the Cowboys. However, Lamb made no excuses, played through the pain, and is now being rewarded with his fourth Pro Bowl selection.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

4 takeaways from Cowboys' embarrassing loss vs. Eagles

2 winners, 4 losers from Cowboys inexcusable loss to Eagles in Week 17

Cowboys projected to land enormous WR with 'matchup-wrecking potential'

Latest news on Dallas Cowboys, Mike McCarthy contract extension talks

Former Dallas Cowboys superstar named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist

Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

“ Tyler majored in communications at the University of Kentucky and has previously been a contributor with Busted Coverage and FanSided.”

Home/News