Which Dallas Cowboys players are skipping mandatory minicamp?
The Dallas Cowboys started mandatory minicamps on Tuesday. With voluntary OTAs just wrapping up, this is the final push before training camp.
It's also when teams can tell if offseason issues are going to be lingering.
For the Cowboys, there were two questions. One was the pending contract extension for Micah Parsons. The explosive pass-rusher is set to break the bank, but Dallas has yet to strike a deal with Parsons.
The other question was Trevon Diggs, who is coming off a serious knee injury for the second year in a row. He's been working away from the team facility, something that's bothered Jerry Jones in the past. Diggs also missed OTAs, leading to concerns about his availability this week.
Both Parsons and Diggs put the worries to rest when they showed up at The Star on Monday. But did anyone else miss the start of these mandatory practices?
List of players skipping Dallas Cowboys OTAs:
With Diggs and Parsons at The Star, the Cowboys have perfect attendance.
That means the Cowboys will have a drama-free set of practices, unlike the Pittsburgh Steelers or Cincinnati Bengals. Both teams are missing their star pass rushers, who are also looking for new deals.
The fact that Parsons still showed up is why head coach Brian Schottenheimer was so quick to praise the way he's handling everything this offseason.
