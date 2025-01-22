Who is the Cowboys' best head coaching option after Aaron Glenn hire?
The Dallas Cowboys continue their search for the next head coach of the franchise. However, the team has seen another top coaching candidate leave the board.
The New York Jets announced they will be hiring Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to be their next head coach.
Where does Cowboys HC opening rank among NFL jobs still available?
With that news, the Cowboys are looking at a drastically different list of candidates. So, who is the so-called best option to be the next head coach in Dallas?
He didn't have much success in his first head coaching gig; however, former Jets head coach Robert Saleh may be the answer for the Cowboys.
The Cowboys just went through an era where an offensive-minded coach led the way, and as we all know, things didn't turn out the way anyone hoped.
Radio host goes on epic rant over Cowboys, Schottenheimer HC buzz
Maybe it is time to point toward a defensive-minded coach to call the shots for the Cowboys. Saleh had successful defenses with the San Francisco 49ers and even at his stop in New York.
The 20-36 record as the Jets head coach could turn off some fans; however, the situation in New York is a bigger dumpster fire than what is unfolding in Jacksonville.
Saleh has head coaching experience, something that is probably needed when dealing with Jerry Jones. However, losing out on Glenn and Ben Johnson may make whatever decision the Cowboys make, not that popular with the fanbase.
