Will Cowboys allow top RB to walk away in back-to-back seasons?
The Dallas Cowboys are already delivering the drama early in the offseason. The team has yet to make a decision on head coach Mike McCarthy's future.
The team will also have to deal with a major contract negotiation involving defensive star Micah Parsons.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys land elite safety, massive wideout in 7-round mock draft
However, the one issue that isn't being discussed is that running back Rico Dowdle will be hitting the market as a free agent.
Dowdle got his opportunity this season and didn't let it go to waste. The Cowboys running back is the first undrafted player to rush for 1,000 yards for the Cowboys.
The last player to rush for 1,000 yards for the franchise was Tony Pollard. The running back they allowed to leave in the offseason last year.
The Cowboys let Pollard walk, didn't sign Derrick Henry, and still ended up with a 1,000-yard rusher. However, can they get that lucky again if Dowdle walks?
The fanbase is already dreaming of Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty being drafted by the team.
But that doesn't mean that Dowdle has to leave. Pairing dominant backs is working well with the Detroit Lions. Why can't it work in Dallas?
