Dallas Cowboys promote ball-hawking cornerback from practice squad
The Dallas Cowboys received some unfortunate injury news earlier this week when second-year tight end John Stephen, Jr. suffered a torn ACL.
That makes it the second season in a row the promising pass-catcher tore his ACL.
On Saturday, he was officially placed on the injured reserve, freeing up space on the 53-man roster. Dallas filled that spot by promoting cornerback Amani Oruwariye from the practice squad.
MORE: Dalvin Cook news: Dallas Cowboys finally give Pro Bowl RB his shot
Oruwariye was initially signed to the practice squad after the final preseason game. A fifth-round pick from Penn State in 2019, he had 36 starts under his belt, giving the Cowboys some much-needed depth.
With Daron Bland dealing with a foot injury, Dallas has already had Oruwariye active in three games with two starts. He has 12 tackles, three pass defenses, and one interception this year.
His best campaign was in 2021 while he was with the Detroit Lions. That year, Oruwariye had 57 tackles, 11 pass defenses, and six interceptions.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys 4-round mock draft: Playmaking WR kicks off impressive haul
Cowboys vs. 49ers: 3 keys to victory for Week 8
Dallas Cowboys vs 49ers injury report, Week 8: Friday, October 25
NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Cowboys can make up ground with win
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 7: Where do Cowboys stand?