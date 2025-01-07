Will Ezekiel Elliott suit up for Chargers in NFL Playoffs?
Just ahead of their season finale, the Dallas Cowboys released Ezekiel Elliott saying they wanted him to have a chance at signing with a contender. That wound up happening with the Los Angeles Chargers signing him to their practice squad on Monday.
The Chargers play on Saturday against the Houston Texans — and there’s a chance Elliott will get called to the active roster.
MORE: Cowboys' inability to make quick decisions makes team laughingstock of NFL
Los Angeles released an injury report on Tuesday and their top two running backs were limited.
Both J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards are dealing with ankle injuries. Dobbins was able to play in their Week 18 finale while Edwards hasn’t suited up since Dec. 19.
Elliott spent seven seasons in Dallas before being released in 2023. After one year with the New England Patriots, he was re-signed by the Cowboys.
His second tenure was rocky and included a one-game suspension at one point. He averaged just 3.1 yards per attempt and had 226 yards on the ground.
Despite those struggles, he could wind up with a shot to redeem himself in front of a national audience if either Dobbins or Edwards can’t play.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Cowboys are who we thought they were
4 takeaways from Cowboys' season-defining loss vs. Commanders
4 winners & 4 losers from Cowboys season finale loss to Washington
Cowboys' 2024 Player of the Year Awards: Offense, Defense, and Special Teams
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order following Dallas Cowboys' season-ending loss
Cowboys Cheerleader gets crushed in the head by Brandon Aubrey kickoff