Will Landon Dickerson play vs Cowboys in Week 1?
The Dallas Cowboys are counting down the days until the start of the 2025 NFL regular season, where the team will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2024 campaign.
Unfortunately, much like 2024, the Cowboys have struggled with injuries throughout training camp and the preseason, especially along the offensive line.
Dallas faces off against the reigning Super Bowl champion and division rival Philadelphia Eagles in the Week One opener on Thursday, September 4, with the hope that starting left tackle Tyler Guyton will be healthy after suffering a knee injury in camp.
But the Cowboys aren't alone, because Eagles star lineman Landon Dickerson went down with an injury on Sunday evening during the team's practice. Luckily for the Eagles, Dickerson avoided a serious injury, but what does that mean for his Week One availability?
NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote, "Dickerson avoided a major injury and the plan is for him to undergo meniscus surgery that will put him in play to return early in the 2025 season, potentially even for Week 1 on September 4 vs. the [Cowboys]."
Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network gave a more official update: "Week-to-week, with the goal of being available to begin the regular season."
So, while the Eagles received good news, his status remains up in the air. For Philly, it would be a major loss to enter the season with Dickerson on the sideline, while the Cowboys' interior defensive line -- which is a major weakness -- would benefit.
Ultimately, only time will tell, but it's an intriguing storyline to monitor as the regular season opener draws closer.
