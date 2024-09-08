Will McClay: Cowboys need Mazi Smith 'to step his game up'
In need of strength on the defensive line, the Dallas Cowboys used the 26th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Michigan's Mazi Smith.
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 337 pounds, Smith was seen as the run-stuffing 1-tech of the future. The problem was that Dan Quinn also loved the speed he offered and had him working as a 3-tech. Smith slimmed down some but wasn't nearly as effective. The end result felt like a wasted rookie campaign where he had just 13 tackles and a sack.
This year, more will be expected from him under new (old) defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer. Not only is Smith sticking with the 1-tech but with Johnathan Hankins out, he's expected to be the starter. And that's why vice president of player personnel Will McClay had no problem going on record and saying the team needs more from Smith in year two.
While speaking with Jon Machota of The Athletic, McClay dove into his expectations for Smith as a sophomore player. He highlighted the things Smith did well in Michigan, which included eating up double-teams and making the plays that don't get recognized.
"It’s not going to be a bunch of sacks. It could be taking a bunch of double-teams, making the plays that he needs to make and contributing to this football team. I think the expectations from being a first-round player, with a little italics around it, that’s the public perception. At the end of the day, where we took him and the way our board works, he was a player that fit us at that time and for that value. He’s got to step his game up, and he knows that."
McClay added that the team knows players improve with experience and says they're expecting to see Smith take a step forward. If so, that would go a long way toward helping this defense take it's next step.
