Cowboys Make Notable Practice Squad Decision Before Week 1 vs. Giants

The Dallas Cowboys are taking on the New York Giants in Week 1 and decided not to take advantage of practice squad rules that allow them to elevate two players to the active roster. Doing so would essentially increase their roster to 55 players, although they still would be able to dress just 48.

One player who seemed destined to be called up was offensive tackle Wanya Morris. With him sitting out, that means the Cowboys will go into the game with newcomer Broderick Jones as the swing tackle and rookie Drew Shelton as the only other option.

This is significant since Jones has had limited time to practice while Shelton struggled throughout the preseason and might not be ready. Dallas clearly believes Jones is up to speed and ready to take on the role, should they need him, otherwise Morris would have been elevated.

Cowboys made a 53-man roster move prior to practice squad elevations

Dallas Cowboys running back Israel Abanikanda runs during the game between the Cowboys and the Saints. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Dallas didn't use their call up options, they were active with the practice squad this weekend. On Saturday, the Cowboys Dallas signed Israel Abanikanda to their active roster. Abanikanda will replace Malik Davis, who suffered a season-ending hip injury during practice earlier this week.

Abanikanda joins a backfield that consists of 2025 breakout star Javonte Williams, fullback Hunter Luepke, and newly-added Emari Demercado. We will learn before kickoff if Abanikanda will dress, but throughout the 2025 season, the third running back was often inactive with Luepke filling that role.

NFL practice squad rules

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during the game between the Cowboys and the Saints. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Teams are allowed to have up to 17 players on their practice squad when they include a player from the NFL's International Pathway Program. Six players can be signed regardless of their experience, while 10 cannot have more than two accrued seasons.

Each team is able to call up two players each week to their gameday roster, essentially increasing their roster to 55 players. They still can only bring 48 active players into the game, with the remaining seven being listed as inactive.

Those players can be called up a maximum of three times during the regular season. If their team wants them to play again after that, they need to be signed to the 53-man roster. By not elevating anyone this week, the Cowboys can save those moves for further down the road.

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