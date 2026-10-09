CeeDee Lamb, Tyler Guyton Injury Updates Highlight Cowboys Week 5 Roundup

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a horrendous setback in Week 5 of the NFL season, falling to the previously winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers under the bright lights of Thursday Night Football.

It was a brutal all-around performance for Dallas, and it started hours before the game even began with the loss of Joey Porter Jr., who was ruled out of Thursday night's game after showing up to AT&T Stadium and falling ill.

Porter was sent home from the stadium because of his illness, and then the team went on to put up their worst performance of the year. It was a failure in all three stages of the game, but the injuries also continued to pile up, which could have a longer-term impact on the Cowboys as they aim to bounce back.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. watches warm-ups for a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Among the injured Cowboys on Thursday night were star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and left tackle Tyler Guyton, while defensive backs Shevon Revel and Alijah Clark also went down.

The latest on what we know about the team's high-profile injuries can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys' Week 5 Injury Roundup

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb stands on the sidelines against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lamb would be the biggest loss for the Cowboys, after his incredible start to the 2026-27 campaign. He entered the game leading the league in receptions and receiving yards, but finished the game with just two catches for nine yards.

According to ESPN's Todd Archer, Lamb suffered from tightness in his quadriceps for the second straight game, which led to the star pass catcher going in and out of the lineup during the crucial stretch of the game.

Hopefully the extra days of rest following Thursday night's game will allow him to get back to full strength.

Guyton, meanwhile, suffered a back injury that knocked him out of the game. He was replaced by the recently acquired Broderick Jones and will continue to undergo testing on Friday. While an X-ray on Thursday night showed positive news, he is not completely out of the woods yet.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton prepares to enter the field prior to the game against | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's unfortunate to see Guyton, who has struggled with injuries throughout his career, suffer another setback after a strong start to his season.

On the defensive side of the ball, Revel started the game but also suffered what appeared to be a leg injury late. There has been no official update on his status. Along with the injury, he struggled with inconsistencies in his play, including a brutal defensive pass interference that awarded Tampa Bay a first down on 3rd-and-13. Later in the game, he was called for illegal contact that again extended a Bucs drive.

Backup safety Alijah Clark also suffered an injury during the game, going down with a hamstring injury. We'll have to see how the players bounce back and what further testing reveals on Friday morning and afternoon, but for the sake of the Cowboys, let's hope there was nothing too severe that will further impact the team's depth moving forward.

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