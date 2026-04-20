Jermod McCoy Draft Buzz Presents Cowboys With Possible Home-Run Scenario

Because of their need at cornerback, the Dallas Cowboys have been linked to Tennessee's Jermod McCoy during the 2026 NFL Draft process.

The Cowboys are shaky at the position because of the uncertainty with Shavon Revel, who remains unproven, and DaRon Bland, who has struggled with injury and has been ineffective the past two seasons.

Another issue is the Cowboys don't have a set slot cornerback, which has been an issue since last season when Dallas let Jourdan Lewis leave in free agency.

McCoy is widely viewed as a potential lockdown corner at the next level. The problem, however, is that there are concerns about his knee after a torn ACL, and more specifically, those concerns are centered around his long-term viability over fears of a degenerative issue.

Jermod McCoy primed to slide into Round 2?

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer touched on McCoy's situation in his latest mailbag and reiterated that his knee is "a major concern" for every team Breer has spoken to, and that concern is "centered on his longevity."

As a result, Breer isn't ruling out McCoy falling into the second round like Arizona Cardinals cornerback Will Johnson did last draft.

"That’s why I’d say right now a best-case scenario for him would be that a playoff team sees a potential No. 1 corner, even if he doesn’t make it to a second contract, as a better value than what’s available at the end of the first round," Breer said. "I’d also say it’s possible he’ll fall out of the first round like Johnson did a year ago."

A potential home-run scenario for Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

We already know that Dallas drafting McCoy with the No. 12 pick is way too risky of an endeavor for the team to take part in, so throw that out the window.

But things change the further McCoy slides. He's a more logical pick at No. 20 because of his elite upside, and he's an even better option beyond that pick.

Of course, there is still the possibility McCoy doesn't last beyond a rookie contract, but the Cowboys are in a win-now window and it's safe to say nobody would really care if he goes on to play at an elite level during his rookie contract and the Cowboys go on to, dare we say, win a Super Bowl.

A true home-run scenario would be for the Cowboys to trade back from No. 20, acquire an extra pick and still land McCoy, either later in the first or early in the second.

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to the NFL Draft Trade Value Chart, the Cowboys can, for example, trade back to 25 with the Chicago Bears and get an extra third-round pick, which would soften the blow of Dallas not having a second-rounder.

A more extreme but possible scenario is if the Arizona Cardinals get super aggressive to grab Ty Simpson and trade up from No. 34. In that trade, the Cowboys would have the second pick in Round 2 and would net at least Arizona's third-rounder at 65.

Either way, the Cowboys would be getting a potentially elite corner at a great value while also adding to their stable of picks. It doesn't get much better than that.