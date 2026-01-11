Updated 2026 NFL Draft order, Dallas Cowboys secure two top 20 picks

The Dallas Cowboys were one of the big winners from Saturday's Wild Card Weekend action, despite being eliminated from the NFL playoffs weeks ago.

Things needed to go the Cowboys' way to lock up the best possible NFL draft picks, and that's exactly what went down.

In the opening game of the day, the Los Angeles Rams were able to score a late touchdown to squeak out a win over the Carolina Panthers. That was a positive start to the day, but things got even better.

In the nightcap, the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers were involved in a thriller. Chicago scored a late touchdown from Caleb Williams to DJ Moore to go ahead by four points. The defense was then able to step up and stop Jordan Love and the Packers offense to secure a win, landing the Cowboys a second top-20 pick.

The Dallas Cowboys logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It's the first time this season that a defense has actually come through for the Cowboys, so perhaps that's a positive omen for the team moving forward with a new defensive coordinator.

Following Saturday's Wild Card action, the Cowboys officially hold the No. 12 and No. 20 overall picks in the first round.

A full look at the current 2026 NFL Draft order as we prepare for Saturday's triple-header can be seen below, via Tankathon.

Updated 2026 NFL Draft order

Las Vegas (3-14) New York Jets (3-14) Arizona (3-14) Tennessee (3-14) New York Giants (4-13) Cleveland (5-12) Washington (5-12) New Orleans (6-11) Kansas City (6-11) Cincinnati (6-11) Miami (7-10) Dallas (7-9-1) Los Angeles Rams (via Atlanta - 8-9) Baltimore (8-9) Tampa Bay (8-9) New York Jets (via Indianapolis - 8-9) Detroit (9-8) Minnesota (9-8) Carolina (8-9) Dallas (via Green Bay - 9-7-1) Pittsburgh (10-7) Los Angeles Chargers (11-6) Philadelphia (11-6) Buffalo (12-5) Chicago (11-6) San Francisco (12-5) Houston (12-5) Cleveland (via Jacksonville - 13-4) Los Angeles Rams (12-5) New England (14-3) Denver (14-3) Seattle (14-3)

