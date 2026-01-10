Cowboys can officially interview ideal defensive coordinator candidate Wednesday

The Dallas Cowboys are wasting no time looking for their next defensive coordinator. Just days after firing Matt Eberflus, who lasted one season in the role, they've already set up three interviews and had a fourth request denied.

Dallas has already interviewed Minnesota Vikings defensive pass game coordinator Daronte Jones, Cleveland Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda, and Denver Broncos defensive pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard. They wanted to speak with Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, but that was the request that was denied.

While they could very well decide to go with one of the candidates they already met, chances are high that they'll continue to search for the right fit. That could lead them to a big-name candidate, who might be the ideal fit.

Brian Flores, who has been the defensive coordinator with the Vikings since 2023, will become available on Wednesday. The former head coach's contract will expire on Wednesday, allowing him to test the open market.

There was a belief that Flores could have earned another chance at a head coaching position, and teams could have reached out to him about the current openings. That hasn't happened yet, and if he doesn't get one of those jobs, he would make a lot of sense in Dallas.

Brian Flores can scheme a defense as well as anyone

One of the primary issues for Dallas in 2025 was a lack of a pass rush. Their top sack artist was Jadeveon Clowney, who had 8.5 on the season. The lack of an elite pass rusher held them back all season, but that wouldn't be as much of a problem for Flores.

In Minnesota, the Vikings' sack leader was Dallas Turner, who had 8.0. Still, Flores found a way to get opposing teams off the field, finishing third in yards surrendered and seventh in points.

Dallas can add some help this offseason, but a coach of Flores' caliber could help them maximize the players they do have.

