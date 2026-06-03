How Dallas Cowboys Could Benefit From Myles Garrett Trade Domino Effect

Myles Garrett now has a new home after being traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Los Angeles Rams, and the trade may ultimately benefit the Dallas Cowboys.

In the short term, it won't. That's because the Cowboys now have to face Garrett this season because of their Week 15 matchup in Los Angeles.

However, in 2027, the Cowboys may have at least one new free agent to target as a result of the Garrett trade, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

"Sources say L.A. is giving early impressions it won’t extend 2027 (free agtents) Puka Nacua, Byron Young, Kobie Turner, Steve Avila this summer," Fowler reported. "Perhaps that changes but deals are not on the radar right now."

The Rams are inheriting Garrett's monster deal, and in turn that will make it more difficult for Los Angeles to extend some of their key players, like Nacua, Young, Turner and Avila.

Here's the likelihood of one or more of those four ending up in Dallas in 2027.

Byron Young is most likely target for Dallas

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If all four hit the open market in 2027, the most likely target for the Cowboys would be edge rusher Byron Young, who has 7.5 or more sacks in each of his first three seasons in the NFL, including a career-high 12 in 2025.

Sure, the Cowboys added Rashan Gary and Malachi Lawrence this offseason, and they also have second-year edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku, but all three are question marks.

Lawrence and Ezeiruaku are unproven, and Gary is not solidified, either, after he failed to record a single sack for the Green Bay Packers from Week 9 through the playoffs.

If Gary struggles this season, the Cowboys have an out in his deal with a post-June 1 cut or trade next offseason.

Knowing all that, it's not crazy to think the Cowboys could be in the market for an edge rusher in free agency in 2027. If so, Young will almost certainly be on their radar.

Kobie Turner is another possibility

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Kobie Turner. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kobie Turner is yet another intriguing player the Cowboys could consider if Kenny Clark doesn't pan out. Like Gary, Clark can be cut loose without much pain next year in a post-June 1 move.

Turner is both an impact pass-rusher and run defender up the middle, so he checks all of the boxes.

He has ripped off seven or more sacks in three straight seasons and has Pro Football Focus run defense grades of 71, 73.8 and 70.8 during his career.

Puka Nacua, Steve Avila are unlikely targets

Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Steve Avila is a good starting guard, but the Cowboys will only be in the market for one if they move Tyler Smith to left tackle.

As for Puka Nacua, who is superstar talent, he's the least likely to end up in Dallas because the Cowboys already have a crowded and expensive situation at wide receiver.

George Pickens will likely get the franchise tag again in 2027, and even if Dallas trades him, we just don't see the Cowboys spending the kind of money it would take to sign Nacua considering how much they have invested in CeeDee Lamb.