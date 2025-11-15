Stephen Jones teases enticing plans for Cowboys defensive line
On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys will see newly acquired defensive tackle Quinnen Williams in action for the first time.
Added at the NFL trade deadline in a blockbuster trade with the New York Jets, Williams is known as one of the most disruptive interior players in the game. He's stout against the run and can get after the quarterback as well.
Perhaps even more exciting is what it could mean for the rest of the Dallas defense. Williams will draw multiple blockers, which means far fewer double-teams for players such as Osa Odighizuwa. That's why Stephen Jones said the Cowboys were thrilled to get Williams, even though the cost was high.
"Everybody was totally on board with making the trade. Obviously, it came at a price. But we think that Quinnen is not only going to be a big-time help to our defense this year, but for years to come," Jones said via Jon Machota of The Athletic.
"(The Jets) had always known, going back to our previous trade with Micah (Parsons), that we had interest in Quinnen. They knew we were aware. The finality (of those trades) come together quickly, but usually it's because you've been visiting and throwing things around for days."
What will the Dallas Cowboys do with 3 quality DTs on the same team?
Jones also touched on the fact that Williams joins Odighizuwa, as well as Kenny Clark, who was added in the Micah Parsons trade. That's three starting-caliber defensive tackles, which is an excellent problem to have.
He even said he believes the three will be on the field together often, saying "I think you're gonna see it quite a bit."
For a defense that's been pushed around at the line of scrimmage for years, it will be a welcome sight if they suddeny turn this into a strength. Williams alone could do that, but adding Clark and Odighizuwa on the field at the same time could make them one of the toughest teams at the line of scrimmage.
