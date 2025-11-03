Potential Cowboys All-Pro target's steep trade price unchanged
Trey Hendrickson is one of the top available pass rushers on the trade block and the Dallas Cowboys still need to find someone to lead their struggling defensive line.
Dallas reportedly called about Hendrickson, but the Cincinnati Bengals weren’t willing to make a deal at the time. Following their loss in Week 9, however, their stance might have changed.
What hasn’t changed is the steep price for Hendrickson. According to Dianna Russini, the Bengals are asking for a first-round pick as part of any deal for the star pass rusher.
As the deadline approaches, it wouldn’t be surprising to see interest in Hendrickson heat up. The ninth-year pro had 17.5 sacks in 2023 and repeated that total in 2024. He currently has 81 career sacks and has proven to be a difference-maker in pass defense.
Can the Dallas Cowboys afford to extend Trey Hendrickson?
Hendrickson is in the final season of a four-year, $60 million deal signed in 2021 after spending his first four seasons with the New Orleans Saints. Cincinnati has been hesitant to work out an extension, which has led to persistent trade rumors.
At team that lands Hendrickson needs to be prepared to work out a new deal. If the Cowboys were able to get Hendrickson, a potential extension becomes the main talking point.
Dallas was reluctant to extend their own star, Micah Parsons, leading to the blockbuster trade that sent him to the Green Bay Packers. Despite their insistence that they couldn’t afford to extend everyone, the Cowboys have $31.5 million in cap space right now.
That means they can easily afford to work out a deal with Hendrickson, and would potentially still have three Round 1 picks over the next two seasons. The real question is whether Jerry Jones wants to pull the trigger on the splashy addition.
