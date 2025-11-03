Cowboys Country

Potential Cowboys All-Pro target's steep trade price unchanged

The Dallas Cowboys won’t land this star pass rusher without giving up a premium draft pick.

Randy Gurzi

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson celebrates as time winds down in the fourth quarter against the Browns.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson celebrates as time winds down in the fourth quarter against the Browns. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Trey Hendrickson is one of the top available pass rushers on the trade block and the Dallas Cowboys still need to find someone to lead their struggling defensive line.

Dallas reportedly called about Hendrickson, but the Cincinnati Bengals weren’t willing to make a deal at the time. Following their loss in Week 9, however, their stance might have changed.

MORE: A potential Cowboys Pro Bowl trade target just became available

What hasn’t changed is the steep price for Hendrickson. According to Dianna Russini, the Bengals are asking for a first-round pick as part of any deal for the star pass rusher.

As the deadline approaches, it wouldn’t be surprising to see interest in Hendrickson heat up. The ninth-year pro had 17.5 sacks in 2023 and repeated that total in 2024. He currently has 81 career sacks and has proven to be a difference-maker in pass defense.

Can the Dallas Cowboys afford to extend Trey Hendrickson?

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson watches a replay as the Detroit Lions celebrate a touchdown.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson watches a replay as the Detroit Lions celebrate a touchdown. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hendrickson is in the final season of a four-year, $60 million deal signed in 2021 after spending his first four seasons with the New Orleans Saints. Cincinnati has been hesitant to work out an extension, which has led to persistent trade rumors.

At team that lands Hendrickson needs to be prepared to work out a new deal. If the Cowboys were able to get Hendrickson, a potential extension becomes the main talking point.

MORE: Will Cowboys’ NFL trade deadline strategy be impacted by MNF result?

Dallas was reluctant to extend their own star, Micah Parsons, leading to the blockbuster trade that sent him to the Green Bay Packers. Despite their insistence that they couldn’t afford to extend everyone, the Cowboys have $31.5 million in cap space right now.

That means they can easily afford to work out a deal with Hendrickson, and would potentially still have three Round 1 picks over the next two seasons. The real question is whether Jerry Jones wants to pull the trigger on the splashy addition.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson celebrates the win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson celebrates the win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI

3 bold predictions for Dallas Cowboys-Cardinals on Monday Night Football

Cowboys' final Week 9 injury report lists 6 players out, including 3 starters on D

3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in pivotal Week 9 matchup vs. Cardinals

NFL insider names Cowboys' potential trade deadline targets to bolster defense

Cowboys-Cardinals MNF game gets streaming lifeline amid ESPN-YouTube TV dispute

Meet Camille Sturdivant: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News