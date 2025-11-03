Adam Schefter shares latest on potential Cowboys moves prior to NFL trade deadline
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for a primetime matchup with the Arizona Cardinals to close out the NFL's Week 9 slate.
However, as fate would have it, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones decided to step in front of a microphone earlier today and dropped some surprising news.
According to Jones, the Cowboys have a trade in place. When that trade is announced, I guess fans will have to anxiously wait.

Prior to the game on Monday night, NFL insider Adam Schefter spoke with Scott Van Pelt during "Monday Night Countdown." During the conversation, Schefter revealed what he currently knows about a potential Cowboys trade.
"Obviously the Dallas Cowboys are looking for some defensive help. So that is the expectation, that by 4 pm ET on Tuesday, the Cowboys will be able to pull off at least one trade," Schefter told Van Pelt.
Schefter also added that the team is having "discussions" about other deals prior to the deadline. However, it appears nothing has materialized on another trade at this moment.
It's no secret the Cowboys need help on the defensive side of the ball. Jones made a trade prior to the season that he expected to make his defense better. To no surprise, trading a player that is the caliber of Micah Parsons is not currently panning out for the team.
More Moves?
Still, I have a hunch that the outcome of Monday night's game will determine just how serious the front office is about making multiple moves before the trade deadline.
A loss to the Cardinals may mean the Cowboys are building toward next season. But a win could be just the boost the front office needs to feel this team is still a threat to win a Super Bowl this season.

Monday night's matchup with the Cardinals is the most important game the Cowboys will play in this season.
