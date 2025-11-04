Dallas Cowboys' special teams saves team from embarrassing first half
The Dallas Cowboys got a much-needed momentum boost from their special teams in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football at AT&T Stadium.
Trailing 10-0 and about to get the ball back on a punt, Dallas defensive end Sam Williams broke through the line and blocked the punt.
The ball rolled back harmlessly into the end zone, allowing Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland to fall onto the football and secure the touchdown, the first of the game for Dallas.
MORE: Has Mazi Smith played his last down as a Dallas Cowboy?
Take a look:
MORE: Cowboys reportedly eyeing two-time Pro Bowler ahead of NFL trade deadline
The play was a big one for Williams, who has been a name to watch ahead of the trade deadline.
Sam Williams Showing His Value
Williams entered the season with some big expectations after missing all of last season due to a torn ACL but he has yet to recreate the impact he had during his first two seasons with Dallas.
From Dak Prescott to Brian Schottenheimer, Cowboys players and coaches hyped up Williams' return during the offseason, but his inconsistencies made his a potential trade candidate.
MORE: A potential Cowboys Pro Bowl trade target just became available
That may still be the case, but it's clear he still brings tons of talent to a roster, whether that's with the Cowboys or elsewhere.
Headed into Week 9, Williams tallied 16 total tackles and just one sack despite being the pass rusher that was expected to take over after the departure of Micah Parsons.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys' final Week 9 injury report lists 6 players out, including 3 starters on D
3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in pivotal Week 9 matchup vs. Cardinals
3 under-the-radar candidates Cowboys must consider at NFL trade deadline
Cowboys secondary catches lucky break with major Cardinals injury news
Cowboys-Cardinals live stream options amid ESPN-YouTube TV dispute
Meet Camille Sturdivant: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries