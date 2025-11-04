Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys' special teams saves team from embarrassing first half

The Dallas Cowboys had nothing going in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals until the special teams showed up.

Zach Dimmitt

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland celebrates with defensive end Sam Williams after recovering a blocked punt for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland celebrates with defensive end Sam Williams after recovering a blocked punt for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at AT&T Stadium. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys got a much-needed momentum boost from their special teams in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football at AT&T Stadium.

Trailing 10-0 and about to get the ball back on a punt, Dallas defensive end Sam Williams broke through the line and blocked the punt.

The ball rolled back harmlessly into the end zone, allowing Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland to fall onto the football and secure the touchdown, the first of the game for Dallas.

Take a look:

The play was a big one for Williams, who has been a name to watch ahead of the trade deadline.

Sam Williams Showing His Value

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams blocks a punt by Arizona Cardinals punter Pat O'Donnell in the first half at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Williams entered the season with some big expectations after missing all of last season due to a torn ACL but he has yet to recreate the impact he had during his first two seasons with Dallas.

From Dak Prescott to Brian Schottenheimer, Cowboys players and coaches hyped up Williams' return during the offseason, but his inconsistencies made his a potential trade candidate.

That may still be the case, but it's clear he still brings tons of talent to a roster, whether that's with the Cowboys or elsewhere.

Headed into Week 9, Williams tallied 16 total tackles and just one sack despite being the pass rusher that was expected to take over after the departure of Micah Parsons.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams looks on during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.

