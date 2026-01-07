Former Cowboys head coach emerges as surprise candidate for Titans vacancy

After a 1-5 start to the season and a 4-19 overall record, Brian Callahan was fired by the Tennessee Titans. The Titans are now seeking their next head coach, and their search has unexpectedly led them to a former Dallas Cowboys coach.

Jason Garrett, who coached the Cowboys for 10 seasons, is reportedly interviewing for the vacancy.

MORE: Stephen A. Smith shares strong reaction to Cowboys' major move

According to Albert Breer, Garrett will meet with the Titans this week, making him a surprise candidate for one of the seven open positions.

The Titans will interview ex-Cowboys coach Jason Garrett for their head coaching job this week, per sources. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 6, 2026

Garrett was initially hired by Dallas in 2007 as the offensive coordinator. It was an interesting dynamic with Jerry Jones hiring Garrett before selecting head coach Wade Phillips.

MORE: When can Dallas Cowboys interview defensive coordinator candidates?

Eventually, Garrett took over as the interim head coach when Phillips was fired in 2010. Garrett coached the Cowboys through the 2019 season, finishing with a record of 85-67 while going 2-3 in the postseason.

Following his departure from Dallas, he had a two-year stint as the offensive coordinator for the New York Giants. Garrett hasn't coached since 2021, instead working as an analyst for NBC.

More than one former Cowboys coach could be an option for Titans

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Garrett isn't the only former Dallas head coach who has been linked to the Titans. The man who replaced him with the Cowboys, Mike McCarthy, has been named one of the favorites to land the position.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys fans rejoice after team ends national nightmare

McCarthy coached in Dallas for five seasons, compiling a record of 49-35. Despite three consecutive 12-win seasons, he was just 1-3 in the playoffs, which played a part in his departure.

While McCarthy is criticized for his postseason performances, he's also a well-respected quarterback guru. He was instrumental in Dak Prescott emerging as one of the premier passers in the NFL, and could help Cam Ward develop into a real threat for the Titans.

Rapid reactions from Dallas Cowboys' embarrassing Week 18 loss to Giants

2 winners & 3 losers from Cowboys’ flat Week 18 loss to Giants

Cowboys' 2026 mock draft adds 'earth mover,' star EDGE ahead of Week 18

Dak Prescott finishes 2025-26 NFL season with better stats than record indicates

Did Javonte Williams already play his last game with Cowboys?