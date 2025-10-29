Cowboys named NFL trade deadline fit for Bengals star not named Trey Hendrickson
The Dallas Cowboys are expected to be major players at the NFL trade deadline, with a strong focus on adding talent to the defensive side of the ball.
Dallas has been linked to several high-profile defensive ends in recent weeks, but Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said that the team will not be trading for a pass rusher.
Conventional wisdom would lead you toward the Cowboys focusing on adding a star player at linebacker or in the defensive backfield, and a perfect fit recently asked for a trade.
Enter Cincinnati Bengals star linebacker Logan Wilson, who has seen a decreased role as the team struggles to find its footing during the 2025 season.
NFL.com laid out some of the top fits for potential trade candidates at the deadline, and linked Dallas to Wilson.
"[Wilson] has made 148 tackles on 162 attempts since the start of 2024 -- a 91.4 percent tackle rate that ranks ninth among linebackers. He’s allowed just a 66.7 percent completion rate when targeted, better than any Cowboys LB with at least 100 snaps," the article reads.
"A change of scenery might help Wilson's cause, and Dallas needs a leader and a field marshal on defense (Wilson is a team captain in Cincinnati)."
Dallas' linebacking corps has been putrid through the first two months of the season, so it will be interesting to see how aggressive the front office is over the next few days to improve the unit.
Finding a defensive star
This season, Wilson has recorded 46 tackles, four passes defensed, and a fumble recovery.
"After starting the first seven games of the year and playing 70+ percent of the defensive snaps in the first five, Wilson has played just 30.5 percent of the snaps since Week 6 and was replaced by Carter in the starting lineup in Week 8," the article continues.
"Wilson was excellent statistically from 2021 through 2023 -- with nine interceptions, four forced fumbles and 17 passes defensed, plus roughly 120 tackles per season -- but he has been less of an impact playmaker for Cincy the last couple of years."
With Wilson requesting a trade, he is in search of a change of scenery, and Dallas would be wise to make the call for the 29-year-old linebacker, especially at a reasonable price. With the way the Cowboys' defense has performed this season, Wilson would be an immediate upgrade for the team.
