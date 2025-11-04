Cowboys Country

4 more trades Dallas Cowboys need to make after Logan Wilson deal

After acquiring Logan Wilson from the Cincinnati Bengals, the Dallas Cowboys still have multiple names they should keep an eye on ahead of the trade deadline.

Zach Dimmitt

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys had their sights set on the Arizona Cardinals for a Week 9 Monday night matchup at AT&T Stadium, though you wouldn't have thought so based on the team's performance in an ugly 27-17 loss.

Up in the suites, Jerry Jones and the front office got another chance to seriously evaluate the defense ahead of the Nov. 4 NFL trade deadline.

Jerry and Stephen Jones have not shied away from talking extensively about what the Cowboys could do at the deadline, but actually pulling the trigger is a different story. That is until Tuesday morning, when Dallas sent a seventh-round pick to the Cincinnati Bengals to acquire linebacker Logan Wilson.

However, if the Cowboys are actually brave enough to swing for the fences and make an even bigger move, here are the four players that should be at the top of their list.

Maxx Crosby, EDGE, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

For as bad as the Cowboys are, Maxx Crosby is stuck in an even worse position with an awful Raiders team that is headed nowhere under Pete Carroll.

At age 28, Crosby is still one of the league's best pass-rushers and would give the Cowboys the closest thing they will find to Micah Parsons replacement.

Reports from NFL Network stated that Las Vegas met with Crosby to tell him he won't be traded, but maybe it's in the Cowboys' best interest to give the Raiders an offer they can't refuse.

Trey Hendrickson, EDGE, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson celebrates as time winds down in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Unlike Crosby, the Bengals have been listening to trade interest across the league for defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who would also give Dallas its closest thing to a Parsons replacement from a pass-rush perspective.

Hendrickson had 35 sacks combined in 2023 and '24. He has just four this season but remains elite at his position.

The Bengals are headed nowhere this season, and dealing away Hendrickson to acquire draft assets for the future could be in the team's best interest as they look to stay competitive next season once Joe Burrow returns to full health.

Riq Woolen, CB, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With the future uncertain for Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland's shaky Monday night performance, the Cowboys should look to add to their secondary with a lengthy athletic corner in Riq Woolen.

Woolen hasn't been as productive as he was when he made it to the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2022 after leading the league with six interceptions. Perhaps a change of scenery back to Texas could do well for the Fort Worth native and UTSA product.

So far this season, Woolen has tallied 22 total tackles and four pass breakups while starting six of seven games.

Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick
Miami Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick looks on before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Cowboys have both injury and production issues at safety that need to be addressed. In the event they can't land a big-name pass rusher, adding more talent to the backend needs to be a top priority.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Monday that the Miami Dolphins were open to trading five-time Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and had already been receiving trade calls for him.

While Crosby and Hendrickson might be a bit too out of Dallas' reach, there's no reason why the Cowboys shouldn't be willing to do what it takes to bring Fitzpatrick to Arlington.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Zach Dimmitt
