4 more trades Dallas Cowboys need to make after Logan Wilson deal
The Dallas Cowboys had their sights set on the Arizona Cardinals for a Week 9 Monday night matchup at AT&T Stadium, though you wouldn't have thought so based on the team's performance in an ugly 27-17 loss.
Up in the suites, Jerry Jones and the front office got another chance to seriously evaluate the defense ahead of the Nov. 4 NFL trade deadline.
Jerry and Stephen Jones have not shied away from talking extensively about what the Cowboys could do at the deadline, but actually pulling the trigger is a different story. That is until Tuesday morning, when Dallas sent a seventh-round pick to the Cincinnati Bengals to acquire linebacker Logan Wilson.
However, if the Cowboys are actually brave enough to swing for the fences and make an even bigger move, here are the four players that should be at the top of their list.
Maxx Crosby, EDGE, Las Vegas Raiders
For as bad as the Cowboys are, Maxx Crosby is stuck in an even worse position with an awful Raiders team that is headed nowhere under Pete Carroll.
At age 28, Crosby is still one of the league's best pass-rushers and would give the Cowboys the closest thing they will find to Micah Parsons replacement.
Reports from NFL Network stated that Las Vegas met with Crosby to tell him he won't be traded, but maybe it's in the Cowboys' best interest to give the Raiders an offer they can't refuse.
Trey Hendrickson, EDGE, Cincinnati Bengals
Unlike Crosby, the Bengals have been listening to trade interest across the league for defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who would also give Dallas its closest thing to a Parsons replacement from a pass-rush perspective.
Hendrickson had 35 sacks combined in 2023 and '24. He has just four this season but remains elite at his position.
The Bengals are headed nowhere this season, and dealing away Hendrickson to acquire draft assets for the future could be in the team's best interest as they look to stay competitive next season once Joe Burrow returns to full health.
Riq Woolen, CB, Seattle Seahawks
With the future uncertain for Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland's shaky Monday night performance, the Cowboys should look to add to their secondary with a lengthy athletic corner in Riq Woolen.
Woolen hasn't been as productive as he was when he made it to the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2022 after leading the league with six interceptions. Perhaps a change of scenery back to Texas could do well for the Fort Worth native and UTSA product.
So far this season, Woolen has tallied 22 total tackles and four pass breakups while starting six of seven games.
Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Miami Dolphins
The Cowboys have both injury and production issues at safety that need to be addressed. In the event they can't land a big-name pass rusher, adding more talent to the backend needs to be a top priority.
NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Monday that the Miami Dolphins were open to trading five-time Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and had already been receiving trade calls for him.
While Crosby and Hendrickson might be a bit too out of Dallas' reach, there's no reason why the Cowboys shouldn't be willing to do what it takes to bring Fitzpatrick to Arlington.
