Dak Prescott understands frustrations Cowboys fans feel with Jerry Jones
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is focused on trying to will his team to the postseason but the constant distraction of Jerry Jones keeps popping up.
Ahead of Week 9's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Prescott was asked during Thursday's media availability about some recent comments made by Jones during an interview with the Wall Street Journal where he admitted his priorities were elsewhere instead of addressing the roster.
“There’s $100 billion present value with (natural) gas out there. That’s why I’m talking to you on the telephone rather than trying to fix our defense with the Dallas Cowboys," Jones told Benoît Morenne of The Wall Street Journal.
Prescott admitted he wasn't aware of the full context behind Jones' comments but didn't shy away from siding with fans and their frustration.
Dak Prescott Says Jerry Jones' Comments 'Can Definitely be Frustrating'
"I don’t know the full context of it. I do know a piece of it. But being a fan and you just hear that or read that, yeah, of course. … That can definitely be frustrating," Prescott said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.
Prescott added that Jones has never shied away from being who is he is. It's not a surprise at this point when he raises some eyebrows with odd comments.
“But in that sense, I would just say, the guy has never really lied about who he is or what he’s trying to do. Hopefully he was talking about in that one particular moment," Prescott said. " ... But I could see how it could be frustrating."
Prescott and the Cowboys will have to flush away any distractions before hosting the Cardinals on Monday Night Football.
