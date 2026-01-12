Cowboys urged to ignore Maxx Crosby, pursue former NFL sack leader in free agency

The Dallas Cowboys were determined to make a move at the NFL trade deadline this year, which they did. They ended up bringing in Quinnen Williams from the New York Jets, but they were rumored to have been interested in Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders.

With Crosby's season ending with some turmoil between him and the Raiders, those rumors are already heating back up this offseason. A couple of Dallas radio hosts, however, believe that's not the right move for the Cowboys.

Shan Shariff and R.J. Choppy of 105.3 The Fan discussed the Cowboys' need at defensive end. While admitting Crosby is an elite player, they both said they would go after Trey Hendrickson instead. The big difference between the two is that Hendrickson is a free agent, so Dallas could add a premier pass rusher and keep their two picks in Round 1.

"I'm not trading what it's going to take to get Crosby here. Just go get Trey Hendrickson without giving up picks," Shariff said.

"I think we've forgotten that Hendrickson, and again, correct me if I'm wrong, he's just there and available. So give Hendrickson a two or three-year deal. He's not as good as Crosby, and he's coming off of an injury as well, but I'm not touching my first round or draft capital."

.@1053SS: "I'm with you @rjchoppy. I'm not trading what it's gonna take to get Maxx Crosby here. Just get Trey Hendrickson without giving up the picks..." pic.twitter.com/VJSsWFAY6t — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) January 12, 2026

Shan and R.J. added that Hendrickson's age might be a concern, but they don't mind adding the 31-year-old. The primary reason this doesn't bother them is the state of the roster. With Dak Prescott also in his 30s, they say the window to win a title is likely just two years, so getting players who can make a huge impact now is key.

Trey Hendrickson would give Dallas former NFL sack leader

Hendrickson had four sacks in seven games this season before a hip injury sent him to the IR. That injury could lower his asking price in free agency, which is another reason Dallas should roll the dice.

When healthy in 2024, Hendrickson led the NFL in sacks with 17.5. That's the same number he had in 2023, giving him 61 in five seasons with the Bengals.

