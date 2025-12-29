Dak Prescott's status for Dallas Cowboys' season finale revealed

The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 18 with nothing to play for but pride and NFL draft position.

Despite the team having no chance at reaching the NFL playoffs, star quarterback Dak Prescott has been adamant that he wants to finish out the season on the field.

Prescott's comments came amid discussion on whether he should suit up or sit when the team heads to MetLife Stadium to face the division rival New York Giants, and now head coach Brian Schottenheimer is weighing in.

MORE: Dak Prescott’s Week 17 performance earns high marks in Cowboys’ win

Schottenheimer spoke to the media on Monday afternoon, and made it clear that the plan for Prescott has remain unchanged.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott talks with Brian Schottenheimer during training camp in Oxnard, California | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"Plan on finishing strong and having Dak play," Schottenheimer said, per ESPN's Todd Archer.

Schottenheimer did not completely close the door on backup quarterback Joe Milton III suiting up against the Giants, but Prescott will get the start.

MORE: NFC East power rankings for Week 18 have Cowboys looking forward to next year

Entering the season finale, Prescott leads the league in passing and has an opportunity to finish as the league's passing yards leader for the first time in his professional career.

This season, Prescott has thrown for 4,482 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Prescott has six games this season throwing for 300 yards or more, which is the most of any quarterback this season.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott signals to teammates before a snap against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

After the season Prescott has been able to put together, it would be great to see him finish the year on a high note with another accolade under his belt. Sure, it's no playoff run, but at least that's a silver lining for the prolific offensive performance.

MORE: Cowboys-Giants opening Week 18 odds strongly favor great end to season

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants TV & viewing info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts after a play against the New York Giants during overtime at AT&T Stadium | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Date: Sunday, January 4

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Venue: MetLife Stadium

TV Channel: FOX

Betting Odds: Cowboys -5.5 | O/U: 52.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Why Dallas Cowboys should trade for Maxx Crosby amid Raiders turmoil

Cowboys make bold defensive statement in Round 1 of new 2026 NFL mock draft

Super Bowl champ urges Dak Prescott to sit out Cowboys' season finale

Updated 2026 NFL draft order post-Christmas has Cowboys clinging to top 15

Jerry Jones’ blunt defensive assessment cranks up Matt Eberflus' hot seat