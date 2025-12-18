CeeDee Lamb, fellow Cowboys All-Pro miss practice for second straight day

Preparations for the Dallas Cowboys' Week 16 showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers are picking up, with the team back on the practice field on Thursday afternoon.

While the team was going through drills, there were some notable absences for the second straight day.

The Cowboys' All-Pro duo of CeeDee Lamb and DaRon Bland were once again missing from the team's portion of practice that was open to the media.

Lamb has been dealing with an illness this week, while Bland is dealing with nagging foot soreness.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb makes a catch over cornerback DaRon Bland during training camp | Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

There is some good news on the Lamb front, however. While he was not on the field for practice, Todd Archer of ESPN reports Lamb was present for team meetings earlier in the day, so he is staying mentally prepared for Sunday afternoon's game.

Hopefully Lamb will be able to return to the field for Friday's walkthrough and rest up during the weekend to be ready for kickoff, which is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

Bland, meanwhile, will also be an important piece of the Cowboys' defense, especially with the status of Trevon Diggs up in the air. If Bland is unable to go, it could spell disaster for the Cowboys' secondary, which is being tasked with stopping Justin Herbert and the Chargers' passing attack.

CeeDee Lamb's rollercoaster sesason

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb celebrates after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

This season, Lamb has already missed several games due to injury, appearing in only 11 of the team's 14 games, which has limited him to 63 catches for 976 yards and just three touchdowns.

Despite appearing in only 10 games, Lamb has six games with more than 100 yards receiving, more than Ja’Marr Chase and Drake London, who have five 100-yard games apiece. Seattle Seahawks star Jaxson Smith-Njigba has the most this season with eight.

Lamb will hope to return to the field on Sunday, December 21, against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX, in the team's final home game of the season.

